Heard in the Milky Way –“Alien Contact, Exocivilizations, Mass Black Graves of Tulsa”

Posted on Feb 28, 2019

Check out today’s eclectic coverage of programs broadcast and streamed on the (occasionally “far side”) state of affairs on our pale blue planet, signaling our existence to possible exo-civilizations.

“FM signals and those of broadcast television travel out to space at the speed of light. Any eavesdropping alien civilization will know all about our TV programs (probably a bad thing), will hear all our FM music (probably a good thing), and know nothing of the politics of AM talk-show hosts (probably a safe thing).” –Neil deGrasse Tyson, Death By Black Hole

“21 Lessons for the 21st Century” | Talks at Google

Yuval Noah Harari, macro-historian, Professor, best-selling author of “Sapiens” and “Homo Deus,” and one of the world’s most innovative and exciting thinkers, discusses his newest work, “21 Lessons for the 21st Century.”

What Will The World Look Like In 10,000 Years? |



Finding Life Beyond Earth

Physicist Brian Cox explains the mysterious ‘Wow!’ radio signal picked up in 1977. Scientists speculated that if an intelligent alien civilization were trying to make contact, this might be how they would do it. To this day, the origins of the ‘Wow!’ signal remain unknown.

Is Climate Change a Fermi Paradox Great Filter?



Magnetic Pole Flip 530,000 Years Overdue & Happening Now?



Searching for E.T: The Agony and the Ecstasy



The Mass Graves of Tulsa –A century after the destruction of “Black Wall Street,” a city searches for victims. Nearly 100 years ago, Tulsa, Oklahoma’s “Black Wall Street” was an anomaly. The flourishing community of black-owned businesses thrived in a neighborhood known as the Greenwood District. It was a place where the prospect of black wealth was real at a time when white supremacy was the order of the day.

Searching For Alien Life in the Hot Springs of Nevada



Paul Hellyer Goes Public on Exocivilizations

Light of the Stars: Alien Worlds and the Fate of the Earth

Are We The Only Intelligent Life in the Universe?? | Joe Rogan & Brian Cox



VFX Artist Reveals the True Scale of the Universe