Planet Earth Report –“Missing Link Skull to Human Quantum Mind”

Posted on Feb 18, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, people and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



Did Great White Sharks Drive Megalodon Into Extinction? An earlier extinction date puts megalodon’s fall in line with the rise of the great white

From the X Files: “So Where are the Aliens?” –The BBC Documentary

The strange link between the human mind and quantum physics –Nobody understands what consciousness is or how it works. Nobody understands quantum mechanics either. Could that be more than coincidence?

“Destination Earth”–New 22-Mile Wide Impact Crater Detected Buried Under Greenland Ice

“The Milky Way Base” –China Names First Human-Technology Landing Site on Moon’s Far Side

Zambia’s Most Famous Skulls Might Finally Be Headed Home –Some scientists think the Kabwe skull could be an evolutionary link between humans and Neanderthals. It hasn’t left the U.K. in nearly a century.

“The Dark Ocean” –New Antarctica Marine World Hidden from the Sun for 100,00 Years

Dolphins Seem to Use Toxic Pufferfish to Get High –The dolphins’ expert, deliberate handling of the terrorized puffer fish implies that this is not their first time at the hallucinogenic rodeo

The weird rise of cyber funerals –When you die in the real world, it’s only right and proper that you’re allowed to die online

See the best pictures from NASA’s official photographer –Now in his 30th year on the job, Bill Ingalls has covered some of space exploration’s biggest moments thanks to a college internship.

Scientists worry ‘zombie deer’ disease could jump to humans –Chronic wasting disease is currently in 24 states.