“Why Astronomers Don’t See UFO’s”

Posted on Jan 19, 2019

Why is that of the tens of thousands of reports of UFO’s since the iconic radio broadcast of Orson Welle’s “War of the World’s” terrified the nation in 1938, have none been reported by astronomers manning the observatories across our pale blue dot?

Is it because some leading astrophysicists such as Great Britain’s Martin Rees and Paul Davies at Arizona State University, who believe that advanced alien civilizations may be a billion or more years older than the human species have technology that would be unrecognizable by our primitive means.

Davies believes that advanced alien technology may exist that is “beyond matter.” That might have no fixed size or shape; have no well-defined boundaries. Is dynamical on all scales of space and time. Or, conversely, does not appear to do anything at all that we can discern. Does not consist of discrete, separate things; but rather it is a system, or a subtle higher-level correlation of things. Are matter and information, Davies asks, all there is? Five hundred years ago, Davies observes, “the very concept of a device manipulating information, or software, would have been incomprehensible. Might there be a still higher level, as yet outside all human experience, that organizes electrons?

If so, this “third level” would never be manifest through observations made at the informational level, still less at the matter level.

Closer to the reality of 2019, astrophysicist Jason Wright at Penn State University has an solid, verifiable answer: astronomers haven’t observed any unidentified objects. It’s that simple he says. In a 2013 post, Astronomers and UFOs in his AstroWright blog, he wrote that “astronomers study big swaths of the sky all the time, and with much more sophisticated equipment than the cameras that have captured those iconic images of extraterrestrial UFOs. I tell them we don’t see any UFOs.”

Wright uses entry in the Astronomer’s Telegram as an example. The “Telegram” is a forum where astronomers can quickly disseminate information about new, interesting, or strange things they discover with their telescopes and cameras –so, yes, some astronomers do just “look through” telescopes all night trying to discovery new “stars,” Wright observes.

In December of 2013, astronomers using RadioAstron, a 10 meter radio telescope in an elliptical orbit around the Earth, astronomers discovered a spacecraft orbiting the Earth that wasn’t in their database and quickly informed the world about their discovery. Just as quickly they determined that it was actually an object that just happened to have been overlooked by their database, and announced the resolution to the issue.

What did not happen, Wright says tongue in cheek, “is that NASA sent its goons to quiet the astronomers, or phone calls to the POTUS to send national security officers to red alert 5, or astronomers quickly opened up Photoshop to destroy the evidence.”

“Now, I don’t expect this example to convince hard-core UFOlogists who engage in highly developed conspiratorial thinking,” Wright concludes, “but I hope it sheds some light for others on the chasm between popular misconceptions of how extraterrestrial UFO’s might be real, and the reality of our understanding of all those lights in the sky.”

The Daily Galaxy via AstroWright/Penn State University and Astronomer’s Telegram