WATCH Live NASA’s New Horizons Ultima Thule Flyby & Press Briefing

Posted on Jan 1, 2019

“We are ready for Ultima Thule’s science transmission, science to help us understand the origins of our solar system,” said Alice Bowman, mission operations manager for New Horizons, after the New Horizons spacecraft “phoned home” to confirm it had successfully performed the most distant space flyby in history in the early hours of New Year’s Day after being out of contact for 10 hours.

Confirmation signals were received from the probe at the mission’s control center at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, which could have been seriously damaged by even the smallest particles. Thousands of photographs of the dark, icy Ultima Thule were snapped by the New Horizons probe as it barrelled past it on the outer edge of the solar system at 0533 GMT.

Global song release: Brian May, New Horizons contributing scientist and Queen guitarist, “New Horizons (Ultima Thule Mix)”

The Daily Galaxy via NASA/New Horizons