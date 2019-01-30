Planet Earth Report –“When the World Came Close to Ending to ET Gods”

Posted on Jan 30, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

24 years ago, the world came disturbingly close to ending –The Russian military mistook a research rocket launched by scientists for a US missile attack.

“Everything is Melting Everywhere” –Arctic Warming Exponentially Faster Than Rest of Planet

Advanced Extraterrestrials as an Approximation to God –Our first encounter with E.T. technology could be as baffling to us as a smartphone would have been to a Neanderthal.

Brain Candy: “The Lost Hubble” –New! Deepest Image of the Cosmos Ever Taken

Supersized solar farms are being constructed across the world (and soon in space). –The plummeting cost of solar panels and economics of scale have led to a supersized solar revolution that may be key to the worldwide adoption of solar energy.

Germs in Your Gut Are Talking to Your Brain. Scientists Want to Know What They’re Saying. –The body’s microbial community may influence the brain and behavior, perhaps even playing a role in dementia, autism and other disorders.

FaceTime Is Eroding Trust in Tech–Privacy paranoiacs have been totally vindicated.

Joshua Trees Destroyed in National Park During Shutdown May Take Centuries to Regrow –With most of the park’s rangers furloughed, vandals and inconsiderate guests ran amok. A small number of the park’s namesake trees were outright destroyed. Replacing them may take centuries, according to conservationists.

Archaeologists puzzle over mystery woman in early Christian cemetery –Buried beside a stunning blue glass drinking bowl, the woman may have been the first interred at the Roman site, with others eager to be near her in the afterlife.

What Billionaires’ Fasting Diets Mean for the Rest of Us –-Silicon Valley’s food-centric productivity hacks can be dangerous even for people who don’t practice them

From the Farside –Security Camera Films ‘UFO Landing’

Revealed: Leonardo da Vinci’s Reddish-Brown Thumbprint–The inky impression made on an anatomical drawing of a woman will go on view to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death.