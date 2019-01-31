Planet Earth Report –“We’re Scaring Whales to Death to Grin, a Strange New Crypto Coin”

Posted on Jan 31, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



Humans Should Not Fear the Rise of the Machines

Sonar can scare whales to death, new study shows –Scientists say banning military exercises in certain areas could help save the deep-diving sea mammals.

To keep the planet flourishing, 30% of Earth needs protection by 2030 –The move would safeguard biodiversity, slow extinctions, and help maintain a steady climate, a leading group of conservationists say.

A new Harry Potter–themed cryptocurrency is like a more private version of Bitcoin--Grin, a strange new coin that runs on a technology called MimbleWimble, has captured the blockchain world’s imagination.

From the X Files: “Beings From the Previous Eon” –Sir Roger Penrose and Joe Rogan: Is Alien Life Out There?

Why the Midwest’s deep freeze may be a consequence of climate change

Modern Weather Forecasts Are Stunningly Accurate –The polar vortex is just the latest example of how reliable five-day forecasts have become.

“The Lost Hubble” –New! Deepest Image of Our Universe Ever Taken

High Ceilings and a Lovely View: Denisova Cave Was Home to a Lost Branch of Humanity –The mysterious Denisovans may have occupied a cave in what is now Siberia for more than 250,000 years.

US prisons are building biometric databases of their inmates’ voices –Prisons in the US are building biometric databases that include hundreds of thousands of individuals’ “voice prints,” according to The Intercept.

New Habitable Kepler World –“Human Eyes Found It Hidden in the Data”

FRB 180301: Astrophysical, Aliens or Anthropogenic? –There have been suggestions that FRBs could be due to alien spacecraft, but as more and more FRBs are detected, this hypothesis looks shaky. This FRB is a real astrophysical event, that occurred a few billion years ago in a galaxy, far far away.