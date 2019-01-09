Planet Earth Report –“The War Game That Could Have Ended the World”

Posted on Jan 9, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the day’s news on the science, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Chinese and Russian Scientists Teamed Up to Manipulate the Earth’s Atmosphere –The two countries were responsible for disrupting the planet’s ionosphere in a series of experiments this June.

The War Game that Could Have Ended the World –A military exercise staged 35 years ago this week almost triggered World War Three. BBC Future reports on previously secret documents that reveal what happened.

Alien Technology –“Might Be a Billion Years Old and Not Made of Matter”

From the X-Files –“Is the Pentagon Hiding UFOs in a Las Vegas Hangar?

The Cyber Attack That Turned Back Time –In 2018, a remote Alaskan community’s infrastructure was hit by a malware attack which forced it offline. It was only then they realized how much they depended on computers.

The US and China are in a quantum arms race that will transform warfare

Never mind killer robots—here are six real AI dangers to watch out for in 2019 –Last year a string of controversies revealed a darker (and dumber) side to artificial intelligence.

Are insects disappearing? –-(repeat) Insect populations are declining. But before you say “good riddance,” consider that insects are the cornerstone of many ecosystems. They are dinner for numerous animal species and are essential pollinators. Mammals are loved, but they are not indispensable. Insects are.

Mystery Viruses Far Worse than Flu –Spanish flu was one of the most serious pandemics humanity has faced over the last century. But there are others, and some have the capacity to be even deadlier.