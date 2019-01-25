Planet Earth Report –“The ‘New Abnormal’ to ‘War of the Worlds’ 80 Years Later”

Posted on Jan 25, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.



The Epoch of Humans –While arriving only recently in Earth’s timeline, humans are driving major changes to the planet’s ecosystems. Even now, the basic requirements for human life—air, water, shelter, food, nature and culture—are being rapidly transformed by the billions of people on the planet.

“War of the Worlds” 80 Years Later –Astronomers Contemplate Alien Contact

Doomsday Clock stalls at two minutes to midnight ― but global threats increase –Increased tensions between nuclear powers and inaction on climate change are the “new abnormal”, says the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Brain Candy: “The One Electron Universe” –‘What if Every Electron Was All the Same Exact Particle?’

StarCraft is a deep, complicated war strategy game. Google’s AlphaStar AI crushed it. –DeepMind has conquered chess and Go and moved on to complex real-time games. Now it’s beating pro gamers 10-1.

This Greenhouse on Mount Everest Is One of the World’s Highest Gardens –-A Sherpa couple built their own greenhouse to grow vegetables at 13,100 feet

These Arctic glaciers are smaller than ever before in human history –On Baffin Island, “unprecedented” summer warmth over the last century is shrinking its glaciers.

“Below 1%”: The Monarch Butterfly Is Approaching Total and Irreversible Extinction

Neanderthals could have been long-distance killers

Death of Count of Paris sparks pretend game of thrones in France –Jean d’Orléans, descendant of Louis XIV’s brother, inherits a place in a theoretical tussle.

Davos Erupts in Laughter at the Notion of Tech Billionaire Paying More Taxes— Billionaire Michael Dell was caught apparently unaware that the top marginal tax rate in the US used to be as high, and higher, than what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has proposed.