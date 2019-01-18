Planet Earth Report –“Secret Gov’t Research on Wormholes to Mars’ Anthropocene”

Posted on Jan 18, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the day’s news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Anthropocene Is Coming to Mars –Humans are about to extend their influence to a second world.

US Gov’t Funded Research on Wormholes and Extra Dimensions –Documents released by the Department of Defense reveal some of what its infamous Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was working on.

Houston, We Have a Protest: NASA Space Center Workers Push Back at Government Shutdown

The Aliens Before Us –“We are Not the First Technological Civilization” (Or, are We?)

What Happened to Earth’s Ancient Craters? Scientists Seek Clues on the Moon’s Pocked Surface –The pace of space rocks pummeling Earth and the moon was relatively infrequent, but then doubled or tripled for unknown reasons, a new study finds.

Brain Candy: “Great Known Unknown” –The Number of Galaxies Beyond the Observable Universe

How General Motors Introduced the Idea of a ‘Concept Car’–Eighty years ago, the Buick Y-job was billed as the car of the future.

The Earth’s #10YearChallenge Is Grim –People are co-opting the hashtag to talk about climate change and the environment.

Devastating quakes are priming the Himalaya for a mega-disaster

Once a Year, Over 27,000 Elvis Fans Flood This Small Australian Town –The Parkes Elvis Festival draws thousands from around the globe each January to celebrate the King’s birthday

A Hexagonal Theory of Memory –The same neural system could map both the physical and conceptual worlds.

Coffee crisis? 60% of wild species could go extinct, some within decades

The Horrible Fate of John Casor, The First Black Man to be Declared Slave for Life in America