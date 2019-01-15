Planet Earth Report –“Saturn’s Titan ‘Changed My Life’, Insect Extinction, China’s Chang’e 4 Anomaly”

Posted on Jan 15, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the day’s news on the science, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Are We Living Through Climate Change’s Worst-Case Scenario? –“We’re a lot closer than we should be,” one Stanford scientist warned.

Hidden Beneath a Half Mile of Ice, Antarctic Lake Teems with Life

Kumbh Mela: Hindus converge for largest-ever human gathering

China’s lunar lander successfully sprouts cotton on the Moon –Something is growing on the lunar surface

Insect collapse: ‘We are destroying our life support systems’ –Scientist Brad Lister returned to Puerto Rican rainforest after 35 years to find 98% of ground insects had vanished

16 big predictions about 2019, from Trump’s impeachment to the rise of AI

Our pets: the key to the obesity crisis? –Even animals that aren’t eating too much or exercising too little are getting fat. If we can figure out why, we may have the key to our own obesity crisis – and how to stop it

Civilization’s Greatest Threat –Our inability to look beyond the latest news cycle could be one of the most dangerous traits of our generation

From the Farside –Anomaly Hunter Suspects China’s Chang’e 4 Moon Mission is a Hoax

“Out There” –New Online Database Catalogs Decades of SETI Searches –Scientists at the SETI Institute has created a sizeable new online database, “Technosearch”, which catalogs all of the searches for extraterrestrial life since 1960.

Watching Venezuela’s Last Glacier Disappear –In the midst of political and economic chaos, Venezuelan researchers are struggling to save the scientific legacy of their country’s fast-melting ice.

Dear Huygens: When you landed on an alien moon, you changed my life –Fourteen years ago today, the spacecraft completed the farthest landing on another world—forever shaping the work of one scientist.

How SpaceX’s first astronaut crew is preparing to take on a brand new spacecraft