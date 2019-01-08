Planet Earth Report –“Plot to Kill George Washington to Mining Primordial Deep-Sea Vents”

Posted on Jan 8, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the day’s news on the science, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Plot to Kill George Washington In The First Conspiracy, thriller writer Brad Meltzer uncovers a real-life story too good to turn into fiction

When the ice melts: the catastrophe of vanishing glaciers –As global temperatures rise, shriveling glaciers and thawing permafrost threaten yet more climate disruption. How should we confront what is happening to our world?

Japan’s Grand Plans to Mine Ocean Vents –Rich mineral reserves at extinct deep-sea vents could help solve the metals shortage for renewable energy technologies, but the environmental price may be high

The scientist who tried to be as selfless as possible, until it killed him –What the late evolutionary biologist George Price can teach us about the price of altruism.

Devices That Will Invade Your Life in 2019 (and What’s Overhyped) –A.I. that responds to your voice. Next-generation wireless networks. If this year’s biggest consumer technology trends have a familiar ring, there’s a reason for that.

The Milky Way Could Crash Into Another Galaxy Billions of Years Earlier Than Predicted –Mark your calendars for a rendezvous with the Large Magellanic Cloud.

Scientists Made Plasma That Is 50 Times Colder Than Deep Space –Scientists have created a laser-cooled neutral plasma for the first time that will be used to simulate some of the hottest and most exotic matter in the universe.

Chinese Scientist Who Created CRISPR Babies Could Face the Death Penalty, Fellow Geneticist Warns

The young and lonely hearts of China’s shrinking cities –As China struggles to revive its industrial heartland, its young people grapple with isolation.

How Trump could use a national emergency to get his border wall, explained –“He has broad leeway to declare an emergency, frankly, whether one exists or not.”

What the President Could Do If He Declares a State of Emergency –From seizing control of the internet to declaring martial law, President Trump may legally do all kinds of extraordinary things.