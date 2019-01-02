Planet Earth Report –“Nature Attacks Alien Drones to Undiscovered Species of Whales”

Posted on Jan 2, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the days’ headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Earth is missing a huge part of its crust. Now we may know why. –A fifth of Earth’s geologic history might have vanished because planet-wide glaciers buried the evidence.

“Spying on Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures” –Scientists Pursue Undiscovered Species of Whales Swimming Below Since the Eocene

Search for Extraterrestrial Life May Get New Federal Funding. “Planets are not rare in the universe. There are a trillion planets just in the Milky Way Galaxy we live in. And there are a trillion other galaxies each with a trillion planets. So the idea that there may be someone out there. That’s not a crazy idea. Right? So to look for them, seems to make sense,” said SETI astronomer Seth Shostak.

Humans Made Drones by Copying Birds. Birds Are Fighting Back –As machines fill the skies, they meet resistance from the animals who already live there.

How Trump’s Wall Would Alter Our Biological Identity Forever –It would destroy an extraordinary web of biodiversity that evolved over millions of years

“2100” –‘MIT Predicts Earth’s Point of No Return’

Evolutionary Biologist Richard Dawkins –“What Could Extraterrestrial Life Look Like?” (WATCH)

Imagining the Jellyfish Apocalypse –The stinging, gelatinous blobs could take over the world’s oceans.

What to look forward to in 2019: Physics World editors make their predictions

This baby sperm whale was tangled in ocean trash for 3 years –Digit’s survival is critical to her family. Her story highlights the marine pollution crisis.