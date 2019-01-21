Planet Earth Report –“Missing Link Confirmed to Killing Baby Hitler”

Posted on Jan 21, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the day’s news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Coming Soon to a Police Station Near You: The DNA ‘Magic Box’--With Rapid DNA machines, genetic fingerprinting could become as routine as the old-fashioned kind. But forensic experts see a potential for misuse.

‘Missing link’ in human history confirmed after long debate

Scientist Who Edited Babies’ Genes Is Likely to Face Charges in China –A Chinese government investigation found that He Jiankui had “seriously violated” state regulations by altering human embryos

Brain Candy: New Habitable Kepler World –“Human Eyes Found It Hidden in the Data”

A Snapshot of Our Mysterious Ancestor Homo erectus

The philosophical problem of killing baby Hitler, explained

From the Farside –Joe Rogan on the Asteroid Disguised as an Alien Probe

Founders of plastic waste alliance ‘investing billions in new plants’ –European NGO says firms are likely to be at center of global boom in plastic production

Cancer is increasingly survivable — unless you’re poor. The disease is increasingly a microcosm of inequality

What to Expect at This Year’s Sundance Film Festival –Independent cinema’s biggest event starts this week in Utah, kicking off the 2019 movie season.