Planet Earth Report –“Magnetic Field Almost Collapsed to NASA’s Alien Moon Rock”

Posted on Jan 29, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Earth’s Magnetic Field Almost Collapsed 565 Million Years Ago –Our planet’s core probably started solidifying in the late Ediacaran period, which recharged the magnetic field in the nick of time.

Seeking Superpowers in the Axolotl Genome –The smiling salamanders can regrow most of their body parts, so researchers are building improved maps of their DNA.

How will humanity react to alien life? Psychologists have some predictions.

A Bold New Theory Proposes That Humans Tamed Themselves –A leading anthropologist suggests that protohumans became domesticated by killing off violent males.

Fossil feathers reveal how dinosaurs took flight

Earth’s Oldest Known Rock May Have Been Found on the Moon –Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut in space, collected the rock sample during Apollo 14

GONE IN A GENERATION--The continental United States is 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was a century ago. Seas at the coasts are nine inches higher. The damage is mounting from these fundamental changes, and Americans are living it. These are their stories.

NASA Unveiled Massive Gravity Anomaly Buried Under Antarctica

Nick Cave on Why AI Will Never Write a Great Song –The prolific musician and author explains why writing a transcendent piece of music remains essentially human.

“Why Astronomers Don’t See UFO’s”

What humpback whales can teach us about alien languages –How to recognize a potential alien language, in two steps.

Amelia Earhart Wreck Site Found?

Finding ET with the Colossus Telescope