Planet Earth Report –“Earth in Collision, Maxwell’s Demon, China’s Alien Technology”

Posted on Jan 24, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to headline news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Are we dancing on the brink of human extinction? The Doomsday Clock says yes.

DNA Analysis Debunks the Rumor that Rudolf Hess Was Replaced by a Doppelgänger –For decades, rumors have swirled that the Nazi official imprisoned by the British was actually an imposter.

From the Farside –“British Intelligence Services Feared China or Russia May Acquire UFO Technology”

A Collision With Another Planet May Have Seeded Earth With the Ingredients for Life

Maxwell’s Demon and the hunt for alien life –If life exists elsewhere in the Universe, how can we recognize it?

China’s moon plants are dead just days after sprouting on lunar surface –The sprouts were unable to survive the bitter cold of the lunar night.

Alien Hunters, Stop Using the Drake Equation

The $22 billion gamble: why some physicists aren’t excited about building a bigger particle collider –Particle accelerators have taught us so much about physics that the new one might have nothing to find.

Are 26 billionaires worth more than half the planet? The debate, explained.

What Reviewers Said About the First Mac When It Debuted

How humans disrupted a cycle essential to all life –This is the one thing you need to understand before thinking about our options to fight climate change.