Planet Earth Report –“Aliens from Another Eon to Ancient Antarctica Extremophile”

Posted on Jan 20, 2019

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the day’s news on the science, technology, discoveries, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

2019 lunar eclipse: 5 things to know about the ‘super blood wolf moon’–This is your last chance to see a total lunar eclipse until 2021.

Why There Are No Nuclear Airplanes –Strategists considered sacrificing older pilots to patrol the skies in flying reactors.

Dead Tardigrade Found Buried 3,200 feet-Deep in Antarctica Lake –Scientists found a carcass of the extremophile, microbial tardigrade a kilometer underground near an Antarctic lake.

Asteroids Crash Into Earth Over Twice as Often as 290 Million Years Ago –Scientists find that a surge in Earth impacts began during the Permian period, possibly because of disruptions in the asteroid belt.

This Russian startup wants to put huge ads in space. Not everyone is on board with the idea. –Swarms of tiny, light-reflecting “cubesats” would come together to form luminous words or logos.

BBC Science: Why vitamin pills don’t work, and may be bad for you –We dose up on antioxidants as if they are the elixir of life. At best, they are probably ineffective. At worse, they may just send you to an early grave.

Why Did YouTube “Mass” Recommend That People Watch News Footage of the 9/11 Attacks?

Brain Candy –Gaia Unveils Dark-Matter Object 1-100 Million Times Mass of the Sun

“Beings From the Previous Eon” –Sir Roger Penrose and Joe Rogan Interview: Is Alien Life Out There?

Steam-powered spaceship could cruise the cosmos indefinitely without running out of gas –Scientists say the microwave-sized craft would suck its watery fuel right out of the asteroids, planets and moons it’s exploring.

China’s experiment proves life is possible on the Moon –Chinese lander/rover combo Chang’e 4 made history when it landed on the far side of the Moon on January 2nd and grew cotton seeds on the lunar surface.