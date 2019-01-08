“Beings From the Previous Eon” –Sir Roger Penrose and Joe Rogan: Is Alien Life Out There?

Posted on Jan 8, 2019

In the art world, “pentimento,” an alteration, an overlay on a painting, hides evidence of traces of a previous work. In a similar vein, British physicist Sir Roger Penrose argues that extinct universes exist that were filled with ghost black holes that are hidden, embedded in the Cosmic Microwave Background map, and may have harbored alien civilizations from an eon that preceded the Big Bang.

Penrose speculates that any civilization we may discover by definition will be millions to billions of years older than Earth.