Wormholes Create Ripples in Spacetime –“Not Black Holes” (‘A 2018 Most Viewed’)

Posted on Dec 25, 2018

The scientific collaborations LIGO and Virgo have detected gravitational waves from the fusion of two black holes, inaugurating an exciting new era in the study of the cosmos. But what if those ripples of space-time were not produced by black holes, but by other exotic objects? A team of European physicists propose an alternative—wormholes that can be traversed to appear in another universe.

The confirmation of wormhole echoes in the LIGO or Virgo signals “…would be a practically irrefutable proof that astrophysical black holes don’t exist,” said Pablo Bueno from KU Leuven University (Belgium). “Wormholes do not have an event horizon, but act as a space-time shortcut that can be traversed, a kind of very long throat that takes us to another universe.” Time will tell if these echoes exist or not. If the result were positive, it would be one of the greatest discoveries in the history of physics.”

Scientists have deduced the existence of black holes from a multitude of experiments, theoretical models and indirect observations such as the recent LIGO detections, which are believed to originate from the collision of two of these dark gravitational monsters.

Continue reading

Image credit top of page: With thanks to the BBC Will We Ever Travel Through Wormholes