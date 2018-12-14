“Planet Earth Report” –Neanderthal DNA Still Shapes Us to Close Encounters

Posted on Dec 14, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the days’ headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Narrower Skulls, Oblong Brains: How Neanderthal DNA Still Shapes Us –Two genes inherited from our evolutionary cousins may affect skull shape and brain size even today. What that means for human behavior is a mystery.

How tiny backpacks are turning bees into living drones –Scientists are turning the bugs into living drones for collecting vital information about the environment.

Clean water: the latest casualty in Trump’s attack on the environment

China could surpass the US in artificial intelligence tech. Here’s how

Meet J. Allen Hynek, the Astronomer Who First Classified UFO ‘Close Encounters’

When the U.S. government tapped the academic to help investigate UFOs, he was initially a skeptic. But not for long.

Can we cheat ageing? –-All around the world, scientists are trying to beat the most debilitating condition known to humans: ageing. Here is how worms and 3D printers can help.

Smartphones may be getting in the way of basic human decency –Excessive smartphone use could result in profound changes to our brains and to society. One study showed Americans touch their mobile devices more than 2,600 times a day.

Alaska’s vanishing ice threatens to destroy cultures – including our own: Climate change is putting the very existence of one remote indigenous community in doubt but we are all feeling the effects of a warming Arctic.

Top 10 Most-Viewed Headlines of 2018 (Click and View)

“Spying on Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures” –Scientists Pursue Undiscovered Species of Whales Swimming Below Since the Eocene

Ancient Stars 6-9 Billion Years Old in Milky Way’s Halo –“May Harbor Advanced Civilizations”

Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It’s Billions of Years Old” (WATCH Video)

‘Ghost Signals’ of Extraterrestrial Civilizations Haunt the Milky Way –Suggests the New Drake Equation (WATCH Video)

“Odds That There has Never Been Another Civilization in the Universe One in Ten Billion Trillion” –A Joe Rogan Interview

“The Mystery of Where Extraterrestrial Life is Hiding Deepens”

“We’re Entering Uncharted Territory” –The Exoplanet Revolution May Reveal that Rise of Civilizations May Not be Unusual

“The Big Rip” –When Matter and Spacetime are Gradually Torn Apart Through Expansion of the Universe

“Humans are the First to Arrive at the Interstellar Stage” –Physicist Answers the Fermi Paradox