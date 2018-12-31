The Ultimate Fireworks! Our Best Wishes for a Great New Year

Posted on Dec 31, 2018

The ultimate firework celebration: gravitational-wave researchers increasingly think that globular clusters –dazzling, celestial “snow globes” populated with hundreds of thousands of closely packed stars– harbor dark “hearts,” loaded with dozens to even hundreds of black holes–by far the greatest concentration of these exotic objects found anywhere in the universe.

Their hunches appear to have paid off, reported MIT, with the discovery of new mergers of black holes and neutron stars. The LIGO and Virgo collaborations have now confidently detected gravitational waves from a total of 10 stellar-mass binary black hole mergers and one merger of neutron stars, which are the dense, spherical remains of stellar explosions.

