“Planet Earth Report” –Google’s Superhuman AI to New ‘Living Tank’ Dinosaur Species

Posted on Dec 18, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the days’ headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Google Says It Built A “Superhuman” Game-Playing AI. Is It Truly Intelligent? –Yes, Google’s self-teaching artificial intelligence software, AlphaZero, will probably trounce you at chess. But there’s far more to human smarts than a speedy checkmate.

The 1918 Influenza Pandemic: How Far Have We Come?–We now know the cause of flu—but the universal vaccine and the antiviral drugs we need to stop it still elude us

New species of incredible ‘living tank’ dinosaur unveiled –Even fierce tyrannosaurs would have been afraid of Zuul, a club-tailed Cretaceous beast known as the “destroyer of shins.”

The Woman Who Gets Called When a Piece of Mars Falls From the Sky –Planetary geologist Meenakshi Wadhwa uses Martian meteorites to trace the history of our solar system.

Joe Rogan With Dr. Andrew Weil, physician, author, spokesperson, and broadly described “guru” of the alternative medical brands: holistic health and integrative medicine.

The Unsolved Jimmy Hoffa Mystery

Untouched 4,400-year-old tomb discovered at Saqqara, Egypt–The stunning tomb displays clues to the life of a royal official, with more discoveries likely.

Digital cadavers are replacing real ones. But should they? –Dissecting a virtual body has pluses, but some experts say the real thing teaches medical students empathy and respect.

Jeff Bezos Is Planning to Ship ‘Several Metric Tons of Cargo’ to the Moon –Blue Origin signed a letter of intent with two German space companies to deliver supplies to the Moon by 2023.

Every Single Sea Turtle in This Study Had Microplastics in Its Gut –The researchers tested turtles from all seven species, across three oceans.