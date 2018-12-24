“Planet Earth Report” –Images of Creatures from Unexplored Antarctica Depths (“2018 Most Viewed”)

Posted on Dec 24, 2018

Photographs of rare species from unexplored area of Antarctic seabed highlight the need to protect life in one of the most remote places on the planet. The images below are the first of creatures found in a previously unexplored region of the Antarctic seabed offering a fascinating glimpse of life in one of the most remote and pristine places on the planet.

The rare species, reported The Guardian, were found by Dr Susanne Lockhart, an Antarctic biologist who visited the seafloor in a submarine last month as part of a scientific expedition organized by campaigning organization Greenpeace. Lockhart said the findings hold “great significance for the future of the Southern Ocean.”

Image credit: Antarctica.gov.au

