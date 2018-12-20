“Planet Earth Report” –China’s Biosphere Conspiracy to Mariana Contamination

Posted on Dec 20, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the days’ headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Don DeLillo on the Meaning of Seeing Earth From Space

Chinese and Russian Scientists Teamed Up to Manipulate the Earth’s Atmosphere –The two countries were responsible for disrupting the planet’s ionosphere in a series of experiments this June.

They Shall Not Grow Old Is a Stunning World War I Documentary –The director Peter Jackson discusses the process of restoring 100-year-old footage for his new film and capturing the humanity of soldiers with unprecedented clarity.

What We Learned in 2018: Science –Developments in science that we’re still thinking about at year’s end

Why Hasn’t Australia Had a Recession in Almost 30 Years? –The U.S. should take a page from the island nation.

The mystery viruses far worse than flu –Spanish flu was one of the most serious pandemics humanity has faced over the last century. But there are others, and some have the capacity to be even deadlier.

From the Farside: Video: Google Maps Bug Transforms Butterfly into ‘UFO’

Plastic pollution discovered at deepest point of ocean –High levels of contamination in Mariana Trench show how pervasively planet has been contaminated

We Should Replace Facebook With Personal Websites –Personal websites and email can replace most of what people like about Facebook—namely the urge to post about their lives online.

Americans Should Be ‘Screaming Mad’ About Amazon and ‘Corporate Welfare’