“Planet Earth Report” –China Enters ‘Luna Incognita’ to Sending Life ‘Beyond’

Posted on Dec 21, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the days’ headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The Plan to Seed Life on Alien Planets –The 50th anniversary of “Earthrise” is the perfect opportunity to think about sending Earth’s life to the stars.

China Is Achieving AI Dominance by Relying on Young Blue-Collar Workers –To remain the world leader in artificial intelligence, China relies on young “data labelers” who work eight hours a day processing massive amounts of data to make computers smart.

A New Startup Thinks Huge Drones That Fly Humans Can Solve America’s Traffic Problem –Texas-based Lift wants to give users cheap affordable flights in ultralight aircraft across short distances.

With First-Ever Landing on Moon’s Farside, China Enters “Luna Incognita” –The Chang’e-4 mission could have major effects on Earthbound science and politics

The Genetic Legacy of the Spanish Inquisition –As Spain simultaneously persecuted its Jews and expanded its colonies in the Americas, conversos secretly came over to the New World. Their legacy lives on in DNA.

The Amazon Alexa Eavesdropping Nightmare Came True

Simulating a Cleaner World, From Molecule to Metropolis –Engineers are using sophisticated models to clean plastic debris from oceans, optimize airflow in smog-filled cities, and make vehicles lighter and more efficient.

Chinese hackers charged with stealing data from NASA, IBM, and others