“Planet Earth Report” –Billionaire’s Search for Alien Life to Spying in Antarctica

Posted on Dec 19, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the days’ headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Physicist Wins $3 Million Prize for Discovering Pulsars, Donates it All to Promoting Diversity in STEM

The Machines That Spy on Antarctica’s Hidden Lakes

The Earth’s Shell Has Cracked, and We’re Drifting on the Pieces

Billionaire aims to jump-start search for alien life and rewrite rules of space exploration –Yuri Milner is partnering with NASA to develop a mission to Saturn’s icy moon, Enceladus.

NOVA –Spectacular Earth from Space Video

The Yoda of Silicon Valley –Donald Knuth, master of algorithms, reflects on 50 years of his opus-in-progress, “The Art of Computer Programming.”

Former NASA Engineer Builds Impressive Glitter Bomb to Make Life Hell for Package Thieves

Walt Mossberg, Veteran Technology Journalist, Quits Facebook –as a leading technology journalist who has spent decades chronicling the impact of Silicon Valley’s policies, his exit from the social network speaks louder than most.

This AI Can Insert Your Selfie Into Famous Paintings