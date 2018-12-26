Planet Earth Report –“Alien Spaceships to AlphaZero Evolution”

Posted on Dec 26, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the days’ headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The stunning success of AlphaZero, a deep-learning algorithm, heralds a new age of insight — one that, for humans, may not last long.

Be Good for Goodness’ Sake –In a not-too-distant Christmas, Amazon’s child-friendly surveillance elves will motivate your kid to be nice not naughty with the promise of nonstop streaming content and elfcoins.

How the Oumuamua mystery shook up the search for space aliens –The interstellar visitor made it respectable to talk about alien spaceships.

What If Consciousness Is Just a Product of Our Non-Conscious Brain?

This undersea robot just delivered 100,000 baby corals to the Great Barrier Reef

Military Experts Say Trump’s Sudden Syria Withdrawal Could Create ISIS 2.0