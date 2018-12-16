“Planet Earth Report” –First 3-D Printed Human to Drone-Attacking Birds

Posted on Dec 16, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the days’ headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

By 2030, Earth’s Climate Could Look Like It Did 3 Million Years Ago –A planet-wide cooling trend that began nearly 50 million years ago is reversing due to climate change, scientists report.

Scientists Discover Upside-Down Lakes and Waterfalls At the Bottom of the Ocean –An ocean expedition near the Baja Peninsula revealed a strange, never-before-seen seascape teeming with life.

A Bright Green ‘Christmas Comet’ Will Fly the Closest to Earth in Centuries –“You’ve got a one-kilometer solid nucleus in the middle, and gas is going out hundreds of thousands of miles.”

Watch a Spaceship Leave Earth in Stunning ISS Video “This is real.”

‘Marie’ Is the First Life-Sized, 3D-Printed Human Body

Sorry, Amazon. Humans Made Drones by Copying Birds.Birds Are Fighting Back. –As machines fill the skies, they meet resistance from the animals who already live there. /

‘The Pirate Bay of Science’ Continues to Get Attacked Around the World –After publishers sued Sci-Hub, Russian ISPs are now preventing users from accessing the valuable scientific data repository and paywall killer.

Watch This Wolf Go Fishing –Yes, researchers in Minnesota have recorded wolves diving into a stream to grab a meal.