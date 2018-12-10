Heard in the Milky Way –“Joe Rogan on Alien Life to Time Travel”

Posted on Dec 10, 2018

Today’s eclectic coverage of TV programs broadcast and streamed on the (often “far side”) state of affairs on our pale blue planet, signaling our presence to other possible civilizations in the Milky Way.

“FM signals and those of broadcast television travel out to space at the speed of light. Any eavesdropping alien civilization will know all about our TV programs (probably a bad thing), will hear all our FM music (probably a good thing), and know nothing of the politics of AM talk-show hosts (probably a safe thing).” –Neil deGrasse Tyson, Death By Black Hole, 2006