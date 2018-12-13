Heard in the Milky Way –“Blockchain Rap to Into the Interstellar”

Posted on Dec 13, 2018

Check out today’s eclectic coverage of TV programs broadcast and streamed on the (often “far side” and terrifying) state of affairs on our pale blue planet, signaling our existence to possible exo-civilizations.

“FM signals and those of broadcast television travel out to space at the speed of light. Any eavesdropping alien civilization will know all about our TV programs (probably a bad thing), will hear all our FM music (probably a good thing), and know nothing of the politics of AM talk-show hosts (probably a safe thing).” –Neil deGrasse Tyson, Death By Black Hole, 2006

Maverick physicist James McCanney made an in-studio appearance, sharing his analysis of ancient disasters and civilizations. The great flood of Noah was a global event, reported by cultures around the world. It lasted for around 40 days, when the Earth passed through the tail of a comet, he detailed. There was torrential rain, the sun was blotted out, and ocean levels rose some 600 ft., he continued. He also suggested that Atlantis was in the South China Sea, and Lemuria was near the Hawaiian Islands, both on land masses that became submerged.

CryptoDaddy –Blockchain Rap, Oh man…

Essentially everyone who invested in bitcoin after the New Year lost money, but even those of us who didn’t waste our life savings on tokens and mining rigs still had to suffer through unwanted exposure to the massively dumb crypto-bro culture it spawned. There were crypto-kittens and crypto-rappers who lived in crypto-castles, run by newly minted crypto-millionaires—many of whom have most likely been unminted at year’s end.

If the processes powering the fusion reactor at the Sun’s core could be recreated on Earth, it would be one of the most important events in the history of our species.