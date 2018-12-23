China’s “Station of Extreme Light” –‘A New Physics That Can Tear Apart the Fabric of Spacetime’ (“2018 Most Viewed”)

Posted on Dec 23, 2018

“This will be completely new physics,” says Alexander Sergeev, former director of the Russian Academy of Science (RAS’s) Institute of Applied Physics (IAP), adding that the gamma ray photons would be energetic enough to push atomic nuclei into excited states, ushering in a new branch of physics known as “nuclear photonics”—the use of intense light to control nuclear processes.

China is building a laser that can produce 100 quadrillion watts – about 50,000 times the planet’s total power consumption — a light so intense that it would equal the amount of the energy our Earth receives from the Sun.

Image credit: With thanks to Marshmellow Laser Feast