Best Wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Great 2019!

Posted on Dec 25, 2018

The brilliant stars of the Christmas Tree star cluster, a young open cluster located in the constellation Monoceros, part of the NGC 2264 region in the Orion Arm of the Milky Way. The triangular tree shape is traced by the stars with its base of the Cone Nebula.

The image was created from data taken through four different filters (B, V, R and H-alpha) with the Wide Field Imager at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in the Atacama Desert of Chile in the foothills of the Andes. The image shows a region of space about 30 light-years across. (ESO)