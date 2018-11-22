Today’s “Planet Earth Report” –‘Strange Link Between Human Mind and Quantum Physics to Pilgrim Grave Robbers’

Posted on Nov 22, 2018

The strange link between the human mind and quantum physics –Nobody understands what consciousness is or how it works. Nobody understands quantum mechanics either. Could that be more than coincidence?

A few things you (probably) don’t know about Thanksgiving –The pilgrims stole from graves, the Wampanoag were devastated by disease, and the peace between them was political.

In 1674, a mysterious storm devastated an entire city –The storm only lasted minutes, but it caused enormous damage to the city of Utrecht. Now it seems there may be an explanation.

‘He’s like Al Capone’: turkey on the loose ruffles feathers in Rhode Island town –Officials captured two of three birds that took up residence in Johnston – but one is wreaking havoc on the once-quiet town

Watch: Plane with no moving parts takes first flight –Scientists demonstrate silent ‘ion drive’ powered by charged air.

Sperm whale found dead with 13 pounds of plastic in its stomach –The animal had swallowed plastic bags, bottles, flip-flops, and 115 drinking cups

Taiwanese scientists fight construction of a new port they say would damage a unique reef

‘Landmark study’ shows brain cells revamp their DNA, perhaps sparking Alzheimer’s disease

Humpback whale songs undergo a ‘cultural revolution’ every few years

How Iron Age Celts kept the severed heads of their enemies looking fresh –In the third century B.C.E., the Celtic warriors of what is now southern France cut off the heads of their defeated enemies and put them on display.