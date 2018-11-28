Today’s “Planet Earth Report” –Missing Human DNA, China’s Pyramids, The Alien Desert

Posted on Nov 28, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the day’s news headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

The ‘Chinese Pyramids’ and the Pole Star –Chinese emperors credited their power as a direct mandate of the heaven, identifying the circumpolar region as a celestial image of the imperial palace and its inhabitants. It was therefore natural to expect the Chinese pyramids, tombs of the emperors, to be oriented to the cardinal points.

300 Million Letters of DNA Are Missing From the Human Genome –The world’s most famous genetic tool has a major diversity problem.

The Search for Alien Life Begins in Earth’s Oldest Desert –In the Martian landscape that is the Atacama desert, astrobiologists are learning how to recognize extraterrestrial organisms.

The Weird Way Machines See the World

Strange waves rippled around the world, and nobody knows why –Instruments picked up the seismic waves more than 10,000 miles away—but bizarrely, nobody felt them.

Endangered elephants trapped by world’s largest refugee camp

Trump officials accused of using deadly wildfires to boost logging –-Interior secretary Ryan Zinke says he hopes new laws will end environmental reviews and allow ‘thinning’ of forests

Chinese Scientists Are Outraged by Reports of Gene-Edited Babies –Researchers fear that the controversial study will be a stain on China’s scientific reputation.