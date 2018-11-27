Today’s “Planet Earth Report” –‘China’s Mega-Collider, The Coming Hellocene Epoch, Primed for Alien Contact’

Posted on Nov 27, 2018

The “Planet Earth Report” connects you to the day’s news headlines on the discoveries, people, and events changing our planet and the future of the human species.

Inside the Plans for Chinese Mega-Collider that Will Dwarf the LHC –Physicist Wang Yifang, the mastermind behind the project, gives Nature an update on the ambitious project

Spanish flu: 100 years on –What if a deadly influenza pandemic broke out today? It’s been a century since the Spanish flu claimed up to 100 million lives. It’s only a matter of time until a similar strain re-emerges.

Flammable Ice Could Be the Future of Energy

‘People are primed for ET’: Why the discovery of alien life won’t frighten us

You’ve Heard of the Anthropocene? Welcome to the Hellocene

The Chaos of the Universe, Contained in a Watch –For one man, horology offers respite from hectic modern life.

‘Digital smell’ technology could let us transmit odors in online chats

Chinese Scientists Are Outraged by Reports of Gene-Edited Babies –Researchers fear the controversial study will be a stain on China’s scientific reputation.

The Most Extreme Railway in the World –At 430 miles long, the formidable Mauritania Railway, nicknamed the “backbone of the Sahara,” boasts some of the longest and heaviest trains in the world.